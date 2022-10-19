SEATTLE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Country Doctor Community Health Clinic ("CDCHC"), a non-profit healthcare provider, has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted data belonging to certain employees and patients.

On January 6, 2022, CDCHC discovered unusual activity in its digital environment. Upon learning this, it immediately took steps to secure its digital environment and investigate. CDCHC also engaged independent cybersecurity experts to conduct an investigation. As a result of this investigation, CDCHC learned that an unauthorized actor accessed certain files and stored data within its systems.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.