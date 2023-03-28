SEATTLE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A lawsuit is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California. The lawsuit is known as In Re: Packaged Seafood Products Antitrust Litigation, No. 15-MD-2670 DMS (MDD). The lawsuit claims that from June 1, 2011 to July 1, 2015, Defendants Tri-Union Seafoods LLC d/b/a Chicken of the Sea International and Thai Union Group PCL (collectively "COSI"), StarKist Co. and its parent company, Dongwon Industries Co. Ltd (collectively "StarKist"), and Bumble Bee Foods, LLC ("Bumble Bee"), Lion Capital LLP ("Lion Capital"), Lion Capital (Americas), Inc. ("Lion America"), and Big Catch Cayman LP ("Big Catch") participated in an unlawful conspiracy to raise, fix, maintain, or stabilize the price of Packaged Tuna products at an artificially high level in violation of antitrust and unfair competition laws.

Who is affected? On July 30, 2019, the District Court certified a class of all persons and entities who reside in the states of Arizona, Arkansas, California, the District of Columbia, Florida, Guam, Hawaii, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin (referred to as the "End Payer Plaintiffs" or "EPPs") who indirectly purchased Chicken of the Sea, StarKist, or Bumble Bee tuna in cans or pouches smaller than 40 ounces ("Packaged Tuna") from June 1, 2011 through July 1, 2015 for their own consumption (the "Class"). On April 8, 2022, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the District Court's order certifying the Class. On November 14, 2022, the United States Supreme Court denied StarKist's petition to appeal the Ninth Circuit's order. The certified Class may now proceed to trial. 

