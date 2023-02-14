This partnership enables cost-conscious companies the ability to provide their employees in-demand web development and coding programs for less than $5,250—meeting the IRS requirements for Educational Assistance Programs—as a tech-savvy workforce is becoming a must-have for businesses to remain competitive.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Nucamp announced it will add all its top-rated and affordable online coding bootcamps to Degreed's already extensive world-class training programs via its recent Learn In acquisition.

