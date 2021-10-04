BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new, comprehensive, 11-month program from top-rated coding bootcamp Nucamp is offering career shifters and high school graduates a serious alternative to getting a computer science degree as a way to enter into tech.
The Complete Software Engineering Bootcamp path offers over 1,400+ hours of learning in a classroom-based and instructor-led environment. Unlike traditional requirements of universities or other bootcamps, Nucamp programs are designed for all students who can dedicate 16-20 hours per week to learn on their own schedules and can participate in a 4-hour interactive workshop on weekends. This part-time approach allows students to develop new, in-demand skills while still managing family and work responsibilities.
Students who complete the program, made up of four well-established and individual bootcamps plus a new Job Hunting course, will have all the tools they need to be hired and work successfully as software engineers, all for a total cost of under $5000. New financing plans offered by Ascent allow Nucamp students to break up the cost into even more affordable monthly payments, including deferring their repayment for up to 12 months.
"We're excited to support students at NuCamp. NuCamp's unique curriculum delivery model and dedication to employment outcomes was the key to our partnership and we look forward to watching their success," said Bill Brosseau, Vice President, Ascent Funding. "Ascent strives to help students find the right post-secondary education opportunities and create an affordable way for them to achieve their professional goals."
Ensuring graduates are prepared with the most relevant languages, technologies and frameworks, the bootcamps teach the top two web languages: JavaScript and Python, the top front end and backend technologies, the top two database engines: NoSQL with MongoDB and SQL with Postgres, and how to be a team developer with Agile, DevOps, and CI/CD. Finally, to ensure Nucamp graduates of the Complete Software Engineering bootcamp path have an edge in the job market, they learn how to deploy to all three top cloud providers: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.
"Though this journey I discovered, most importantly, how resilient and capable I can be," said Marisa Raeder, Jr. Software Engineer and Nucamp graduate. "I overcame early imposter syndrome. I learned that If I can pour my energy into something, I can make it successful. Knowing that I have a skill that is so valuable is encouraging."
In the final stretch of the path, Nucamp's newly designed Job Hunting Bootcamp promises to super-charge the hiring process for graduates with professional guidance on whiteboard interviewing, resume building, polishing of LinkedIn and Github profiles, networking in select coding communities and more.
To provide prospective students with fair expectations, Nucamp's graduation and employment data, based on graduate survey responses, is updated daily and always available on their website. Graduation rates have been averaging between 72-75% on any given day and 75-80% of their graduates are applying their tech skills in their jobs within 6 months after graduating.
You can learn more and register to the complete software engineering bootcamp path at: https://www.nucamp.co/complete-bootcamp/software-engineering
About Nucamp
Mission-driven Nucamp has been making top-tier coding instruction available to and affordable for everyone since 2017. Nucamp offers the industry's only truly affordable 22-week full stack web and mobile development coding bootcamp for under $2,000. It delivers a high-quality curriculum in small classes of no more than 12 students using a unique hybrid evening and weekend format. Nucamp further distinguishes its bootcamps by the talent of its instructors who teach part-time while working in the industry. They bring topic-specific expertise and front-line knowledge into the classroom to ensure the coursework is highly relevant.
With Nucamp, whether you live in a big city, a suburb or a rural area, you can get the coding skills you need for a tech industry career without quitting your job, getting into debt, or having to share your future income. Special scholarships are available for people looking to join the digital economy who have served the country through military service, been impacted by covid-related job loss, recently graduated from high-school, and more. For more information, visit https://www.nucamp.co.
