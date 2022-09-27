Nucamp to continue innovating and delivering affordable coding education by providing 12 months of subsidized access to Google Cloud learning content.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nucamp, a leader in the coding bootcamp space, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud to integrate Google Cloud Skills Boost labs into its 22-week Full Stack Web & Mobile Development bootcamp as well as into its 17-week Front End Web & Mobile Development bootcamp. This curriculum expansion will provide learners 12 months of subsidized access to Google Cloud Skills Boost labs, the definitive destination for Google Cloud Learning, giving users access to hundreds of courses, labs, and credentials authored by Google Cloud. With access to these courses, students will gain job-critical experience, like learning how to deploy and manage websites and apps in the cloud.

