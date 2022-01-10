BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nurse.org, the largest website and community of nurses online, announced the winners of its annual Nurse ICON Awards which recognize the best products, entertainment, careers, influencers and issues that were most important to nurses in 2021. The Nurse.org community nominated and voted for the winners.
"After another challenging year for nurses, we want to celebrate what mattered most to our nurse community," said Alice Benjamin, APRN, MSN, ACNS-BC, FNP-B, CCRN, CEN, CV-BC, Chief Nursing Officer and Correspondent for Nurse.org. "From the best scrubs, shoes and innovation for nurses working long shifts, to the nurse entrepreneur, leader and legislators that worked tirelessly to make nurses' lives better during the pandemic. We are excited to recognize all of the winners and we thank them for all of their hard work."
Best Products for Nurses
Scrubs: Figs
Shoes: Nike
Accessories: Pretty Little Scrub Society
Best deal for frontline workers: Chipotle Free Meal
Nursing innovation: Trusted Health
Nursing ad-campaign: "Heroes" by the American Nurses Association
Best in Nursing Education
Nursing school: UCLA School of Nursing
Nursing professor: Dr. O RN (@nursingtheoryprof on TikTok)
Nursing test prep: UWorld
Best in Nursing Careers
Best place to work: Boston Medical Center
Best travel nursing agency: Trusted Health
Best Entertainment For Nurses
Viral nursing moment of the year: Travel Nurse Badge photo by @moniquejolicia on Instagram
Best entertainment for nurses: Nurse Blake PTO Comedy Tour
Most Important Nursing Issues
The nursing issue of the year: Nurse burnout
Nurse image of the year: "Hero" by @mjhiblenart
Legislators of the year: Senator Sherrod Brown & Representative Jan Schakowsky for introducing "S.1567 - Nurse Staffing Standards for Hospital Patient Safety and Quality Care Act of 2021"
Best media outlet: New York Times for "Death, Through a Nurse's Eyes"
Nursing Community Awards
Nurse influencer: Nurse Blake (@nurse.blake)
Nurse entrepreneur: Sarah Gaines (founder of "The Six Figure Travel Nurse" Course)
Nurse leader: Kelsey Rowell (@wholelifenurse)
"It's no surprise that nurse burnout was the single issue nurses wanted to highlight most this year," said Benjamin. "Similarly, we saw strong support for safer staffing legislation and influencers who educated their peers about career alternatives."
Nurse.org's community nominated their nurse ICONs in twenty categories during November 2021 and voted for their favorites throughout December 2021. All winners will be featured on the Nurse.org website, social channels and award-winning podcast, "Ask Nurse Alice".
About Nurse.org
Nurse.org impacts the lives of nurses and nursing students by publishing thought-provoking content, supporting their career growth through high-caliber educational opportunities, and launching culture-changing initiatives. Nurse.org is an authoritative and trusted blog within the nursing community - it is read over 1.4 million times per month, our social media channels reach over 30 million users per month and our email subscriber list is composed of over 800,000 nurses. Our Ask Nurse Alice podcast is hosted by TV health expert, Alice Benjamin, and has ranked in the Top 10 on Apple's podcast charts in the medical category. For more information, please visit Nurse.org and follow the social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook. Nurse.org is owned and operated by Full Beaker, Inc.
