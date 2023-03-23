Nuvalent, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Nuvalent, Inc.)

Nuvalent, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Nuvalent, Inc.)

 By Nuvalent, Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer, today announced an upcoming poster presentation for the ongoing Phase 1/2 ALKOVE-1 study of its ALK-selective inhibitor, NVL-655. The poster will be presented at the European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC 2023), taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark, and virtually, March 29April 1, 2023.

