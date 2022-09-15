OAAA logo (PRNewsfoto/Out of Home Advertising Association)

OAAA logo (PRNewsfoto/Out of Home Advertising Association)

 By Out of Home Advertising Association of America

Jeff Jan Brings a Mix of OOH and Ad Agency Expertise to Newly Created Role

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), the national trade association for the entire OOH and DOOH media ecosystem, today announced the hiring of Jeff Jan as the organization's first Head of Industry Initiatives. The 22-year industry veteran will be based in Los Angeles.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.