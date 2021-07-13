EVERETT, Wash., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OCEANGATE, INC. (OceanGate), the company making crewed, deep ocean exploration accessible, today announced that its carbon fiber and titanium submersible, Titan, completed its first 3800-meter dive to the wreck site of the Titanic.
OceanGate's unique carbon fiber and titanium submersible is the world's only privately owned submersible capable of taking five crewmembers into the deep ocean, and is the result of a decade of development. Aerospace quality materials and manufacturing and OceanGate's patented, real time, Acoustic Hull Health Monitoring System provide a robust safety factor.
"We had to overcome tremendous engineering, operational, business, and finally COVID-19 challenges to get here, and I am so proud of this team and grateful for the support of our many partners," says Stockton Rush, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, OceanGate, Inc.
On the recent dive OceanGate CEO and Founder, Stockton Rush, was pilot, Scott Griffith served as co-pilot, and legendary former Nautile pilot PH Nargeolet served as a Mission Specialist. A Former French Naval Commander, PH Nargeolet has led five prior Titanic expeditions and has visited the Titanic over 30 times.
"This recent dive in Titan to the Titanic wreck site is one of the most memorable dives I have ever done. Being able to participate in the deployment and operation of such a groundbreaking sub and launch system reminded me of the challenges that my team overcame and the determination that they exhibited in the development of the Nautile over 35 years ago," said Nargeolet.
Titan was built and designed in consultation with expert engineers and manufacturers, and includes multiple, redundant safety systems. Innovations incorporated in the engineering of the Titan submersible and its Launch and Recovery System (LARS) include: Aerospace-grade carbon fiber hull mated with titanium endcaps and dome, real-time acoustic monitoring of the hull, and a submerging LARS that can be towed and does not require a crane, allowing the operator the flexibility to charter a range of support vessels aligned to their mission objectives.
We thank our industry partners for their support in technology, engineering, and manufacturing of the OceanGate, Inc. Titan submersible:
- 2G Robotics – Underwater laser scanning
- Boeing – Design and engineering support
- ElectroImpact – Aerospace-grade manufacturing
- Horizon Maritime and the crew of the Horizon Arctic
- Inmarsat – Satellite communications
- Janicki Industries – Aerospace-grade manufacturing
- NASA – Design and engineering support
- Northrop Grumman – Deep Ocean Test Facility
- Sonardyne – Submersible tracking and communications
- SubC – Undersea cameras
- Toray – Aerospace-grade carbon fiber material
- Teledyne – Subsea lighting
Maritime and subsea industry professionals interested in learning more about OceanGate's 5-crewmember submersible advancements can learn more at http://www.oceangate.com.
Aspiring Mission Specialists interested in supporting the 2021 Titanic Survey Expedition should contact OceanGate Expeditions regarding availability, requirements, and qualifications. Additional details are available at http://www.oceangateexpeditions.com.
###
Media Inquiries | Lisa Dreher | lisa@oceangate.com | +1 425-442-1301
Expedition Inquiries | Kyle Bingham | kyle.bingham@oceangateexpeditions.com | +1 425-595-6343
Investor Inquiries | Bob Shuman | bob@oceangate.com | +1 425-595-5017
Business Inquiries | Bob Shuman | bob@oceangate.com | +1 425-595-5017
ABOUT OCEANGATE, INC.
OceanGate Inc makes deep-sea exploration possible for commercial, scientific, and exploration travel expeditions. Founded in Everett, Washington in 2009, the company provides manned submersible services to reach ocean depths previously unavailable to most individuals and organizations. OceanGate currently owns and operates three 5-person submersibles that provide deep-sea access for site survey, scientific research, film production, and travel. Visit oceangate.com.
ABOUT OCEANGATE EXPEDITIONS
OceanGate Expeditions, Ltd is dedicated to direct human exploration of the undersea world. Not satisfied with scratching the surface of the ocean near the shoreline, OceanGate Expeditions charters manned submersibles to create expeditions at depths far deeper than can be reached with SCUBA. The organization conducts undersea expeditions to explore and document the 95% of the seafloor that man has never visited including iconic shipwrecks, hydrothermal vents, deep-sea canyons, and uncommon biological events around the world. These expeditions, to depths approaching 4,000 meters (13,123 feet), provide rare opportunities for citizen scientists to observe the mysteries of the deep sea and expand our understanding of our home, Earth, the blue planet. Visit http://www.oceangateexpeditions.com.
Media Contact
Lisa Dreher, OceanGate, Inc., +1 (425) 442-1301, lisa@oceangate.com
Robert Shuman, OceanGate, Inc., 425-595-5017, bob@oceangate.com
SOURCE OceanGate, Inc.
