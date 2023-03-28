Octopus Law's fixed rate legal pricing provides cost predictability for companies needing business law services – including business formation and governance, trademark searches and registration, and litigation

SEATTLE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Octopus Law, a Seattle based, business-focused law firm, has launched its unique legal services for businesses in Washington state, offering fixed rate legal services for small and medium sized businesses. The firm, staffed by experienced, tenured attorneys, provides sound legal advice and services to an ever-growing field of startup and burgeoning companies in Washington State.

