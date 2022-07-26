VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Offshift is pleased to announce that the Offshift anon Pilot is now live on Ethereum's Goerli Testnet.
Via Command Line Interface (CLI), the Offshift anon Pilot allows users to burn testnet XFT to generate a deposit note, and subsequently redeem the note to mint aUSD – a sample asset which represents the wide array synthetics the Offshift anon protocol is capable of supporting. The testnet provides a working product to demonstrate the base functionality of Offshift's anonymizing technology.
The pilot release represents the first significant milestone in Offshift anon's Development Roadmap to Testnet. Over the course of 12 weeks, Offshift Core will continue to roll out the Offshift anon Testnet in several working iterations. The testnet will reach completion in October 2022. Here are the key milestones users can expect to see:
Release CLI anon Pilot with fixed-price XFT: Week of July 25
Integrate oracle price feeds: Week of August 8
Launch frontend: Week of August 22
Integrate relayers: Week of September 26
Launch of feature-complete testnet protocol: October
Alex Shipp, Offshift CSO, shared "As we continue to advance development for Offshift anon and deliver on our milestones, we remain committed to the core tenets of privacy as a human right, community-driven growth, and paramount transparency into the development process."
Offshift is pioneering private decentralized finance (PriFi) with an ecosystem of PriFi Applications that confer and protect various elements of privacy, anonymity, and confidentiality on Ethereum Layer 1. All Offshift Ecosystem Applications are powered by XFT, and leverage real time price feeds from Chainlink's decentralized oracle network to enable users to mint an array of private synthetics. Offshift Core, the mostly anonymous team developing the Offshift Ecosystem, has developed a trusted reputation for their thorough privacy research, development, and execution. To access the latest news and developments, follow Offshift on Twitter, join the community on Telegram, and visit the official YouTube channel for project updates, interviews, and more.
