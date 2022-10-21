International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

 By Teamsters Local 174

Three-Year Agreement Sets New Standard for Teamster Construction Contracts

TUKWILA, Wash., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- About 75 drivers and mechanics at OMA Construction overwhelmingly ratified a new contract with Teamsters Local 174, cementing one of the strongest Teamster deals in the construction industry.

