Omnitronics is proud to announce the launch of its new radio dispatch console, omnicore Express. This product is designed for small to medium sized organizations with up to 12 channels and up to 40 registered operators with a maximum of 5 simultaneously logged in. omnicore Express is a highly feature-rich solution that includes omniconnect interoperability and is agnostic to protocols, technologies, and vendors.

OSBORNE PARK, Western Australia, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We are excited to introduce our newest radio dispatch product, omnicore Express," said Omnitronics CEO, John Jordan. "This console was designed with the needs of small to medium sized organizations in mind and we wanted to create a cost-effective, yet feature-rich solution that could meet their operational requirements while offering scalability for future growth."

