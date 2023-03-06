VANCOUVER, Wash., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onboard Systems today announced that it has been selected by Phenix Solutions Inc. of McMinneville, Oregon, as a partner to develop a multi-use cargo hook system for the Ultra 2XL Heavy-Lift Cargo Aircraft Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS). The Phenix-Onboard partnership will leverage Onboard Systems' 40-plus years as the leading provider of external load equipment for the helicopter industry with Phenix Solutions' state-of-the-art drone platform program.

Over the course of many years, the Phenix management team has worked on other joint activities with Onboard Systems and has learned firsthand the value that Onboard brings in supplying superior products and customer support. According to Phenix Solutions President & CEO, Brian Reese, "Working with Onboard is a considerable step forward for Phenix Solutions and the Ultra 2XL program as we are moving from the stages of building our UAS aircraft to focusing on the mission equipment and accessory products. Our aircraft was designed to meet our operators' multi-mission needs; to help that, we have relied on the expertise and pedigree of the Onboard team. Onboard Systems has continuously proven themselves within the aviation marketplace as a provider of certified equipment worldwide to meet the rigors of firefighting, forestry, aerial seeding, and cargo missions. We are very excited to make this announcement and continue our progress together with the Ultra 2XL and other future projects."

