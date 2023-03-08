(PRNewsfoto/The Northwest Event Show)

The Premiere West Coast Industry Gathering Now Features Keynote with the Mayor of Seattle and King County Executive, as Well as Live Art Demonstrations, Interactive Exhibits and Culinary Samplings

SEATTLE, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northwest Event Show (NWES), the premier industry event for the west coast, today announced that Pacific Northwest leaders The Honorable Mayor Bruce Harrell and The Honorable Dow Constantine, King County Executive, will speak at the day two Keynote Panel: Seattle's Investments of Events on March 16 at The Northwest Event Show at the Summit in Seattle. Alongside Beth Knox, Rachel Smith, Bruce Skinner and Jon Scholes, Mayor Harrell and Mr. Constantine will lead the timely discussion on the current state of events and bring insight on Seattle's direction of investments. This educational opportunity, combined with other keynote speakers, live art demonstrations and the Assistant Masterclass, makes The Northwest Event Show an unparalleled event in the industry.

