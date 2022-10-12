By Vooglam

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In early October, Vooglam launched a new fall collection of eyewear. The series is mainly designed for women who like fashion, with nearly 100 unique designer styles. It is also the latest interpretation of Vooglam's own slogan's "BORN TO BE UNIQUE". In terms of color matching, the series of frames mainly include multicolored, tortoiseshell, or brown, etc., just like the feeling brought by autumn, sometimes colorful and sometimes romantic and poetic.

