The Linux Foundation logo

The Linux Foundation logo

 By The Linux Foundation
  • Deployments accelerate as technology matures with new cross-industry use cases from Retail, Enterprise, Telco, and more all leveraging open source blueprints and project code
  • Combining open software & open hardware, Open Compute Project & Linux Foundation strengthen existing collaboration to further market-ready solutions
  • ONAP's upcoming Kohn release, named in honor of the late Dan Kohn, brings new functionality and use cases, including E2E Network Slicing with RAN

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Summit North America -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and LF Networking, the facilitator of collaboration and operational excellence across open source networking projects, and announced industry evolution across the entire networking stack with new deployments, ecosystem collaborations, projects, releases, and more.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.