The app update enhances professionalism and profitability of coaching businesses with payment, reporting, contracts, CRM, and payroll features. 

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEX Fitness today announced the addition of a major new set of features to its premium coaching software, CoachRx. The features, packaged neatly in the app's new Business Suite, include payments, payroll, key business health metrics, contracts and waivers, and customer management. With the launch of the Business Suite, coaches can now grow and manage the health of their business from inside the CoachRx app. These new tools help them save money by consolidating tools and time while offering clients a more professional and polished experience.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.