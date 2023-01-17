LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industry leader for six to eight-figure domain name sales announced the availability of another premium two letter domain name, OR.com, in late 2022 with a price of $1.25 million USD. Since then, multiple parties have come forward with serious offers that the Private Seller is considering. This marks the first time that OR.com has been made available after 25 years.

"With more than 1 million global searches for "OR" in Google and a staggering $2 CPC, the traffic that's coming into OR.com is already invaluable," comments Sharjil Saleem, VP of Domains at VPN (VPN.com). "Initially registered back in 1991, OR.com already has a history of serious offers, and now as the broker that's exclusively representing it, we're looking forward to accomplishing success for our Seller."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.