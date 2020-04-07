SEATTLE, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- aboutGOLF (aG), maker of the world's most accurate and immersive golf simulators, today announced immediate availability of its new Trainer simulator. While much of the world is stuck at home and unable to hit the links, Trainer is ideal for the avid golfer looking to maintain or level up their game without distractions, or limitations due to weather or social restrictions. It's also ideal for coaches who need to deliver a new dimension of data, insight, and credibility to their coaching practice. The product is only available for a limited time and comes to your door ready to install yourself in any 10-foot space.*
Trainer is a simple, DIY version of aG's premium award winning, custom-installed simulators. It's packed with the same 3Trak® technology that makes aG simulators the most acclaimed on the market, but in an affordable package that gives golfers and their instructors the rich data they need, without the entertainment frills and expense of a custom installation.
At the heart of Trainer, 3Trak® provides the most precise swing and ball measurements from dozens of images per swing. The aG Trainer kit includes a high-performance laptop calibrated to calculate thousands of data points per swing. It arrives with hitting and stance mats and comes with a one-year aG Trainer Subscription. The total cost of the system is $17,500 USD. The subscription includes access to 29 courses and retains all shot data in the cloud for reference by golfers and their instructors.
aG CEO Brett Campbell discussed why the company is making this limited time, DIY offer: "We find golf is a great way to destress, even if you're stuck indoors. At aG, we want to provide people a way to keep playing the game, and we want to deliver it right to their doorstep. With access to swing data and online competitions through aG Tours, Trainer will give players more confidence when they walk back onto their home course," Campbell said.
*Single hitting area fits in a 14' L x 10' W x 9' H space
aG's premise is that Modern Golf should be played anytime, anywhere, and by anyone. Our software analyzes data to improve your game. Our golf and entertainment experience bring you the unimaginable. Most importantly, our platform connects you with others—because together is better and the future of golf.
Contact:
Matthew Pilla
237440@email4pr.com
425.802.6653
Additional Resources: https://www.aboutgolf.com / Download our app here and find a simulator near you: https://www.aboutgolf.com/ag-locker / For more coverage: https://www.aboutgolf.com/press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.