OSNexus is now Veeam Ready for Object Immutability after verifying compatibility of the QuantaStor platform with Veeam Backup & Replication to enable S3 Object Lock abilities on object repositories.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb.15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OSNexus, the leading developer of grid-scale software-defined storage solutions, today announced that it has achieved Veeam® Ready qualification for Object Immutability on its QuantaStor platform. This qualification from Veeam, the leader in Modern Data Protection, enables QuantaStor users to S3 bucket object lock in order to satisfy compliance requirements for Veeam backups in regulated industries including Finance and Healthcare.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.