OSNexus QuantaStor now supports Auto-Tiering to the cloud by enabling a NAS Gateway to the Seagate Lyve® Cloud.

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OSNexus, the leading developer of grid-scale software-defined storage, today announced Auto-Tiering to the cloud for its QuantaStor platform in conjunction with Seagate® Lyve™® Cloud.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.