With the release of QuantaStor 6.1, OSNexus has certified the use of Pliops XDP-RAIDplus Data Service with QuantaStor scale-up and scale-out storage solutions.
BELLEVUE, Wash., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OSNexus, the leading developer of grid-scale software-defined storage, today announced integration with Pliops XDP-RAIDplus PCIe storage controllers with the release of QuantaStor 6.1.
Pliops XDP-RAIDplus is a best-in-class data protection service for enterprise SSD environments, including NVMe and NVME-oF environments, and overcomes the limitations of conventional RAID controllers while accelerating application performance, enabling higher SSD endurance and usable life, and unlocking capacity.
"We are excited to have Pliops XDP-RAIDplus Data Service support in QuantaStor 6.1," said Steven Umbehocker, CEO of OSNexus. "The Pliops XDP technology enables us to design and deploy hybrid scale-out solutions using low cost NVMe QLC flash storage with greater capacity, performance, and endurance compared to using the media directly with basic software RAID1."
Along with the use of Pliops in scale-out and scale-up QuantaStor cluster configurations, QuantaStor also makes it possible to present Pliops block devices via standard network block protocols including iSCSI, FC, and NVMe-oF TCP. This enables organizations to make use of Pliops XDP-RAIDplus storage in a broader set of application use cases including with VMs and containers.
OSNexus QuantaStor enables organizations to replace traditional SAN/NAS systems with standard servers to deliver robust, reliable, and highly scalable object, file, and block storage solutions that are easy to manage. To start designing a QuantaStor solution, see our web based design apps at osnexus.com/design. Go to osnexus.com/freetrial for Trial Edition licenses or write to us at info@osnexus.com for more information.
About OSNexus
Founded in 2010, OSNexus enables organizations to manage their storage as composable infrastructure with its QuantaStor™ industry-leading Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. The QuantaStor platform provides scale-out file, block, and object storage on commodity hardware as an easy-to-manage storage grid solution.
QuantaStor is deployed by Fortune 500 companies, government, and major research institutions to address a broad set of storage use cases ranging from backup, archive, cloud computing, virtualization, and high-performance applications.
About Pliops
Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. The company's Extreme Data Processor (XDP) radically simplifies the way data is processed and flash is managed. Pliops overcomes storage inefficiencies to massively accelerate performance and dramatically reduce overall infrastructure costs for data-hungry applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.