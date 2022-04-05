The QuantaStor Platform from OSNexus earns the FIPS 140-2 certification, showing the commitment from OSNexus to deliver the most secure and open software-defined storage platform on the market.
BELLEVUE, Wash., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OSNexus, the leading developer of grid-scale software-defined storage solutions, today announced the completion of a NIST FIPS 140-2 Level 1 security certification for the QuantaStor platform.
The Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2 from the National Institute of Processing Standards (NIST) specifies the security requirements that must be satisfied by a cryptographic module, providing four increasing, qualitative levels intended to cover a wide range of potential applications and environments.
"Security features and compliance to industry security standards is a major area of focus at OSNexus," said Steven Umbehocker, CEO of OSNexus. "The FIPS 140-2 certification is an important step forward as it is a certification required by many customers in both the public and private sector."
The OSNexus Crypto Library is the internal QuantaStor component that satisfies FIPS-140-2 by handling all hashing, key generation, key wrap protection, AES encryption and other security operations in compliance with the standard. By separating all of the security related functions into the OSNexus Crypto Library, the core QuantaStor services are able to be upgraded over time with new features without breaking FIPS 140-2 Level 1 compliance.
Since this certification is a Level 1 software-focused certification, OSNexus partners and distributors are able to deliver FIPS 140-2 compliant QuantaStor solutions on a variety of server hardware platforms.
For more information on QuantaStor, visit osnexus.com.
About QuantaStor
OSNexus QuantaStor enables organizations to replace traditional SAN/NAS systems with standard servers to deliver robust, reliable, and highly scalable object, file, and block storage solutions that are easy to manage. To start designing a QuantaStor solution, see our web based design apps at osnexus.com/design. Go to osnexus.com/freetrial for Trial Edition licenses or write to us at info@osnexus.com for more information.
About OSNexus
Founded in 2010, OSNexus enables organizations to manage their storage as composable infrastructure with its QuantaStor™ industry-leading Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. The QuantaStor platform provides scale-out file, block, and object storage on commodity hardware as an easy-to-manage storage grid solution.
QuantaStor, is deployed by Fortune 500 companies, government, and major research institutions to address a broad set of storage use cases ranging from backup, archive, cloud computing, virtualization, and high-performance applications.
