The OSNexus QuantaStor platform now integrates with Resilio, delivering highly-available Resilio-integrated storage for synchronizing NAS storage across clusters globally in real-time.
BELLEVUE, Wash. and PLEASANTON, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OSNexus, the leading developer of grid-scale software-defined storage solutions, today announced that its QuantaStor platform now integrates with Resilio, bringing the company's unique peer-to-peer N-way sync platform to customers around the world. With Resilio, QuantaStor users can now synchronize NAS storage across clusters globally in real-time. This combination enables a myriad of collaboration workflows, especially in industries like media & entertainment, where sharing large files and remote work is common.
OSNexus has partnered with Resilio to help organizations easily replicate file storage between systems in real-time with bi-directional synchronization policies using Resilio Connect. This enables teams to easily collaborate across sites globally.
"In the M&E industry, artists and editors need an easy way to collaborate across the globe with NAS storage that's fast, reliable and highly-available," said Steven Umbehocker, CEO of OSNexus. "QuantaStor's new integration with Resilio provides all of that plus multi-tenancy, making it easy to secure and share files via Resilio to specific tenants while following the principle of least privilege."
QuantaStor brings high-availability and broader security to Resilio by containerizing the Resilio agent to run within each QuantaStor system. With QuantaStor + Resilio, IT organizations are able to configure N-way file synchronization across sites and clusters as well as file distribution and consolidation policies to cover a broad range of workloads.
"When the OSNexus team suggested using a containerization approach to run Resilio agents, we knew it would provide significant flexibility and scalability for their customers," said Eric Klinker, CEO of Resilio. "With new hybrid work models taking hold, teams need access to files without delay, and companies need to keep everything in sync across their storage ecosystem - regardless of file size and varying bandwidth. QuantaStor and Resilio together are a seamless solution for media, entertainment, post-production, and gaming companies."
For more information on QuantaStor, visit osnexus.com, and for more information about Resilio Connect, visit resilio.com/connect.
About Resilio
Founded in 2016, Resilio builds secure, flexible, and scalable peer-to-peer file delivery and sync solutions for the world's most demanding IT environments. From server sync and remote work enablement to DFSR replacement and VDI profile sync, Fortune 500 enterprises and media creatives rely on Resilio to keep business moving forward. To learn more, please visit resilio.com/connect.
About QuantaStor
OSNexus QuantaStor enables organizations to replace traditional SAN/NAS systems with standard servers to deliver robust, reliable, and highly scalable object, file, and block storage solutions that are easy to manage. To start designing a QuantaStor solution, see our web based design apps at osnexus.com/design. Go to osnexus.com/freetrial for Trial Edition licenses or write to us at info@osnexus.com for more information.
About OSNexus
Founded in 2010, OSNexus enables organizations to manage their storage as composable infrastructure with its QuantaStor™ industry-leading Software Defined Storage (SDS) platform. The QuantaStor platform provides scale-out file, block, and object storage on commodity hardware as an easy-to-manage storage grid solution.
QuantaStor, is deployed by Fortune 500 companies, government, and major research institutions to address a broad set of storage use cases ranging from backup, archive, cloud computing, virtualization, and high-performance applications.
Connect with OSNexus
© 2022 OSNexus Corporation. All rights reserved. OSNexus and QuantaStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of OSNexus Corporation. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.
Media Contact
Lauren Grob, OSNexus, 206-786-8933, lauren.grob@osnexus.com
Allison Wagda, Resilio, 650-906-6320, allison@resilio.com
SOURCE OSNexus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.