Ossia's Cota® Real Wireless Power™ has been integrated into a white label, power receiver base that can used to power many different types of IoT devices. It will be showcased at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the Consumer Electronics Show, January 5-8, 2023.

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc., the company behind FCC-approved Cota® Real Wireless Power™ — the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight — today announced the launch of the Cota Universal Base, which will also come to market as an ARCHOS video camera base, and can be white-labeled and work in conjunction with many types of electronic devices. This first-of-its-kind wirelessly powered Universal Base will be showcased at 2023 CES in Las Vegas January 5 - 8.

