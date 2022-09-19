Fall 2022 store openings will more than double Public Lands' brick and mortar presence
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Lands, the outdoor specialty retail brand from DICK'S Sporting Goods, today announced plans to celebrate National Public Lands Day by doubling its 1% of sales giveback in-store and online for the week of September 18 through September 25. Public Lands will also open four new stores this fall in: Framingham, Mass., on October 14; Melville, N.Y., on October 21; Kennesaw, Ga., on October 28; and Medford, Ore, on November 4.
Additional grantee partners will be named in the new store communities at their respective grand openings.
"When we first opened Public Lands, we set out to make a difference not just for our national public lands, but also for our local communities and organizations supporting outdoor recreation for all," explains Public Lands President Todd Spaletto. "We're thrilled to be able to double our giveback in honor of National Public Lands Day to support the work of these organizations. We also can't wait to welcome people to our four new Public Lands locations, including our first stores in the southeast and northwest, where they can get the gear they need, find a community through our events, and celebrate public lands."
Public Lands seeks to celebrate and protect public lands for all. With retail locations designed to inspire and fuel a need to get outside, Public Lands is dedicated to providing products and experiences to any and all explorers in an effort to grow the number of people who love and seek to protect our public lands. Public Lands has locations in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Charlottesville, VA. Public Lands also has an e-commerce site for explorers outside of those markets. For more information, visit publiclands.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.