SEATTLE, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the number one sales engagement platform, today announced Unleash--the company's summit that draws thousands of sales, operations and marketing leaders each year--is a virtual event this year. Originally scheduled for April 7-9, 2020, in San Diego, Unleash will now start streaming on Monday, May 4 and run throughout the week, concluding on Thursday, May 7.
"Given the current environment, it was the right decision to make Unleash a virtual event for what is now a very large audience of sales industry leaders who are working from home," said Manny Medina, CEO and co-founder of Outreach. "We wanted to carry on the spirit of the original in-person event by bringing together the same expert speakers and engaging content to create an impactful event. Now, we can connect directly with more people who couldn't make the trip to San Diego, and our presenters can still share their insights with the sales world."
Speakers will include:
- Outreach executives Manny Medina, CEO, Anna Baird, Chief Revenue Officer, and Margaret Arakawa, Chief Marketing Officer, will open Unleash by laying out the Outreach's vision of the future of sales engagement, including new product enhancements and a special appearance by Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom.
- Mike Clayville, Senior Vice President of Sales at Amazon Web Services will join Medina in a fireside chat to discuss the challenges faced by hyper-growth companies.
- Elissa Fink, former Chief Marketing Officer at Tableau and Kelly Wright, former Executive Vice President of Sales at Tableau will interview each other about how sales and marketing came together during Tableau's rise to the top of data visualization.
- Mary Shea, Principal Analyst serving the B2B marketing professionals with Forrester Research will share research on the state of the digital buyer.
Unleash will feature 36 on-demand sessions from sales leaders across the industry, such as:
- Amy Slater, Vice President of Sales at Palo Alto Networks who will discuss how to build a winning sales culture by nurturing talent from the beginning of their journey in sales.
- Matt Belitsky, Vice President of Sales Operations at Brex who will share how his sales teams experienced immediate productivity gains as a result of his Outreach deployment.
- Shari Johnston, Founder of Women in Revenue, who will cover the incredible gains the industry has seen as more women lead revenue teams than ever before.
Unleash is free to view, viewers just need to register at the Unleash website.
About Outreach
Outreach is the number one sales engagement platform that helps companies dramatically increase productivity and drive smarter, more insightful engagement with their customers. Over 4,000 companies such as Adobe, Tableau, Okta, Splunk, DocuSign, and SAP depend on Outreach's enterprise-scale, unparalleled customer adoption, and robust AI-powered innovation. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.
