 Outreach

Global leaders in sales execution and revenue growth consulting launch partnership to increase deal velocity and seller productivity for enterprise organizations

SEATTLE, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the leading sales execution platform helping revenue organizations create and close more pipeline, today announced a partnership with Corporate Visions Inc. (CVI), the leading provider of science-backed revenue growth services for sales, marketing, and customer success. As part of the agreement, the companies will work together to help companies transform enterprise organizations' sales for the modern era.

