(PRNewsFoto/Outreach) (PRNewsfoto/Outreach)

(PRNewsFoto/Outreach) (PRNewsfoto/Outreach)

 By Outreach

Sales Execution Platform recognized with highest possible score in 23 out of the 30 evaluation criteria

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the sales execution platform helping revenue organizations deliver efficient, predictable growth, today announced it was named as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement Platforms, Q3 2022. Outreach received the highest possible scores across 23 of the 30 evaluation criteria.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.