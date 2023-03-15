(PRNewsFoto/Outreach) (PRNewsfoto/Outreach)

Introduces seven new platform capabilities to help sales leaders unlock seller productivity, increase deal velocity and conversion rates, and improve rep participation and attainment

SEATTLE, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the leading sales execution platform helping revenue organizations create and close more pipeline, today announced seven new platform innovations across the Outreach Sales Execution Platform. These new features are designed to empower sales leaders to unlock seller productivity, increase deal velocity and conversion rates, and increase rep participation and attainment. The announcements were made at the company's Explore+ event where more than 7,000 attendees registered to learn how to thrive in this new era for B2B sales.

