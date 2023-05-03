Pacific Mobile Structures received two first place awards and the coveted 'Best of Show Relocatable Building' award at the 2023 World of Modular Annual Convention and Tradeshow.

CHEHALIS, Wash., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Mobile Structures is thrilled to announce that their project for the San Diego Airport and the Suquamish Tribal Health Clinic project were awarded first place in their respective categories of 'Relocatable Modular Office Over 10,000 square-feet,' and 'Permanent Modular Healthcare Under 10,000 square-feet.' Additionally, the San Diego Airport project received 'Best of Show Relocatable Building.'

