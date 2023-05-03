Pacific Mobile Structures received two first place awards and the coveted 'Best of Show Relocatable Building' award at the 2023 World of Modular Annual Convention and Tradeshow.
CHEHALIS, Wash., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacific Mobile Structures is thrilled to announce that their project for the San Diego Airport and the Suquamish Tribal Health Clinic project were awarded first place in their respective categories of 'Relocatable Modular Office Over 10,000 square-feet,' and 'Permanent Modular Healthcare Under 10,000 square-feet.' Additionally, the San Diego Airport project received 'Best of Show Relocatable Building.'
"We love what we do, and we work hard to deliver exceptional, award-winning modular designs that pay attention to the little details that matter to our clients," said Garth Haakenson, President, and CEO of Pacific Mobile Structures.
The Modular Building Institute (MBI) is the international non-profit trade association serving the modular construction industry. On a mission to expand the use of offsite and modular construction through innovative construction practices, outreach and education to the construction community and customers, and recognition of high-quality modular designs and facilities.
Traditionally, its members have consisted of manufacturers, contractors, and dealers. However, MBI strives to keep up with the latest trends in the modular/offsite construction industry and has expanded its membership over the years to include architects, owners/developers, and general contractors.
Pacific Mobile's San Diego Airport Project supports the largest renovation the San Diego Airport has ever undergone, embarking on a nearly seven-year, $3.4 billion project to completely overhaul terminal one. Pacific Mobile provided two buildings – one totaling 44,352 square-feet, and the other, 29,520 square-feet.
It's the largest project Phoenix Modular, the factory partner for this project, has ever produced. In turn, it is a landmark project for Pacific Mobile Structures as the largest project they've ever delivered on.
"I was thrilled to have the opportunity to work on the San Diego Airport Project. The sheer scale of it was exciting and challenging. To have the project not only win first place in its category, but also win 'Best of Show Relocatable Building' feels like the ultimate recognition of everything that went into pulling a project of this size off," said Sal Crivello, Pacific Mobile Structures Sales Manager.
The Suquamish Tribal Health Clinic is a 4,044 square-foot COVID-19 Clinic completed to help the Suquamish Native American Tribe respond to a need for a dedicated center for COVID-19 testing, diagnosis, and treatment. The health clinic includes offices, a kitchen, and patient, procedure, telehealth, exam, consult, and lab rooms with unique holding rooms for medications as well. The custom sound walls and extra lighting throughout completed the interior of the building.
The clinic's exterior features a standing seam metal roof, hardy lap siding, a pad-mounted split HVAC system, a custom porch, and an added generator for backup. Final touches include color and style-matching to the scheme of the existing tribal buildings.
"The process of this project is a blueprint for how all modular projects should be. Doing the work up front with the design Architect and owners rep really set the expectation on this project. The Architect was very agreeable to making this project work for Modular construction. The owners and Architects had all the design options and questions answered before proposals where submitted. They really spent the time vetting Pacific Mobile on this job and the result was a beautiful modular health clinic. The building truly fits the surroundings and accents the area," said Patrick Allen, Pacific Mobile Structures Sales Representative.
ABOUT PACIFIC MOBILE STRUCTURES
Since 1983, Pacific Mobile Structures has provided superior mobile office space to thousands of jobsites. Family-owned for two generations and with multiple locations throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, and Texas, Pacific Mobile Structures is known for delivering the highest-quality mobile offices, permanent modular construction, educational facilities, and government services, with a commitment to customer service excellence built on the cornerstones of experience, quality, flexibility, and dedication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.