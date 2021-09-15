CHEHALIS, Wash., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Pacific Mobile Structures, along with American Trucking Associations and the entire trucking industry is beginning a weeklong celebration of the millions of professional truck drivers who deliver America's freight safely and securely every day.
Celebrated annually, this year's National Truck Driver Appreciation Week runs from September 12-18, 2021, and takes on a special meaning due to the heroic role truck drivers took on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Professional truck drivers stepped up when they were needed most and have kept the economy on its feet despite facing unprecedented obstacles.
At Pacific Mobile Structures, drivers rose to the challenge delivering mobile office trailers, containers, ground-level office containers, and modular buildings for use as COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites, medical clinics, additional space and storage for retail and grocery stores, as well as schools – all with speed and safety.
"We are very excited to be celebrating our drivers and participating in National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. Our drivers are dedicated to safety & compliance, as well as to our customers. Pacific Mobile Structures drivers on the road or on a job site represent our commitment to excellence," said Sean Butler, COO of Pacific Mobile Structures. "As an essential business through the COVID-19 pandemic, our drivers were critical in transporting Mobile Office trailers and classrooms to support our customers and meet changing needs."
Pacific Mobile Structures is marking the week with driver appreciation events across their nine branches that will include:
- Special recognition of every driver
- New, specialized jackets and uniforms for every driver
- Provided breakfast, lunch, or dinner; catering to each driver's schedule
- Gift card raffle
- Fun trivia games with prizes
There are more than 3.6 million professional truck drivers nationwide, including the 14 drivers working for Pacific Mobile Structures - delivering the essential goods our families rely on – from food to fuel to medicine to clothing. The hard-working men and women behind the wheel safely transport over 10 billion tons of goods and products every year, which accounts for 70% of America's total annual freight. 80% of U.S. communities depend solely on trucking to deliver goods.
"There's a noticeably different environment working at Pacific Mobile. They're very good to us. They make it worth it to come to work every day. During the pandemic, Garth Haakenson [Pacific Mobile Structures President and CEO] came down and gave everyone - drivers, shop guys, set crew – a bonus out of appreciation for us working through the pandemic," said Kevin Caufield, Truck Driver at Pacific Mobile Structures. "When it comes to safety, any other place I've worked for, they talk the talk, but they don't walk the walk. Pacific Mobile does. When my fellow drivers and I have any safety concerns, they listen and then immediately act."
This year, Pacific Mobile Structures asks you to join them and ATA in recognizing the significant contributions our professional truck drivers make to our lives. Their efforts contribute greatly to our quality of life and truly drive America forward.
To learn more about how essential the trucking industry is, and for more information on NTDAW 2021, please visit http://www.ntdaw.org.
ABOUT PACIFIC MOBILE STRUCTURES
Since 1983, Pacific Mobile Structures has provided superior mobile office space to thousands of jobsites. Family-owned for two generations and with multiple locations throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, and Texas, Pacific Mobile Structures is known for delivering the highest-quality mobile offices, permanent modular construction, educational facilities, and government services, with a commitment to customer service excellence built on the cornerstones of experience, quality, flexibility, and dedication.
