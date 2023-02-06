(PRNewsfoto/Pacific Science Center)

(PRNewsfoto/Pacific Science Center)

 By Pacific Science Center

Award-Winning Camps Now Offered at Salish Sea Elementary School in Othello Square

SEATTLE, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Science Center (PacSci) will offer summer camps in a new location in South Seattle this year. The new site, located at Salish Sea Elementary School in South Seattle's Othello Square, includes PreK programming, PM extended care for busy parents and guardians, and 33 scholarship spots. Summer campers will engage in a variety of topics such as "Under the Sea", "What's Up Doc?", "To the Moon", "Mission to Mars", "Cooking Up Science", and more.

