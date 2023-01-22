Pactera EDGE Announces Strategic Rebrand as Centific

Pactera EDGE Announces Strategic Rebrand as Centific

 By Centific

New Brand Represents the Company's Human-Centric Approach to Digital Solutions and the Rigor Characterized in its Execution

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera EDGE, a world-class digital solutions provider for the data-driven, intelligent enterprise, announced today that it has rebranded as Centific. The rebranding, which includes a new name, logo, and visual identity system, takes effect immediately.

