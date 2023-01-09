Pactera EDGE Named a Major Contender in 2022’s Everest Group Analytics and AI Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment

 By Pactera EDGE

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pactera EDGE, a world-class digital solution provider for the data-driven, intelligent enterprise, announced today that it has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment of Analytics and AI Services Specialists 2022.

Each year, Everest Group assesses service providers based on their market impact, vision, technology, and service capabilities. As an independent global research firm with rigorous standards, Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessments provide analysis and insights to enterprises to make critical selection decisions about global service providers, locations, and best-in-class products and solutions.

