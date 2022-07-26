Award win highlights Pacvue's industry-leading eCommerce optimization solutions, ongoing success and innovative leadership

SEATTLE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacvue, an enterprise-grade marketplace advertising, sales and intelligence platform, today announced that the company has been named 2022 Organization of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group's Sales and Marketing Technology Award program, also known as 'The Sammys.' The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

