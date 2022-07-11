Pacvue Expands Retail Media Offering for Brands to Manage Their Kroger Product Listing Ads
SEATTLE, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacvue, a leading enterprise software suite for brands, sellers, and agencies to manage their eCommerce business, today announced general availability of Pacvue Advertising for Kroger, in partnership with Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM), the retail media business of the Kroger Co. The Pacvue software suite will enable advertisers with programmatic bidding, analytics, and automation on Kroger.com.
As America's largest grocery retailer, Kroger serves 60 million households annually nationwide. Key to their retail media offering, Kroger's popular loyal-shopper program is connected to 96% of sales.
Advertisers can now use Pacvue to programmatically manage advertising campaigns on Kroger to create cost efficiencies, grow share of voice, and increase sales. Kroger Product Listing Ads are a pay per click solution where brands can set the bid price for individual products within the campaign. The selected products will be eligible to boost within the search results they organically show up in already. The Pacvue suite provides intelligent automation, optimized bidding, and robust reporting tools to succeed with this valuable campaign type.
"We're thrilled to welcome Pacvue as an API partner, and we look forward to working together to bring new innovation to the retail media industry," said Michael Schuh, Vice President of Product Strategy & Innovation at KPM.
Built by eCommerce veterans, and supported by an expert team of practitioners dedicated to guiding eCommerce advertisers through new ad strategies, Pacvue is uniquely positioned to help brands take advantage of the Kroger online marketplace. Combining the successful approaches from Pacvue's prior marketplace integrations, Pacvue's Kroger solution features:
- Fully Customizable Dashboards: Collect all campaign metrics in a robust and flexible dashboard which can be customized to focus on specific KPIs, such as Return on Ad Sales, Cost-per-Click, and more.
- Share of Voice Tracking: Gain insights and competitive intelligence not offered anywhere else, with brand, and product-level tracking of paid and organic visibility on the digital shelf.
- AI-based Optimization Tools: Save time without sacrificing performance with intelligent automation tools, AI-powered optimization, dayparting capabilities, and bulk operations.
Expanding upon the retail media marketplaces that Pacvue already serves, including Amazon, Walmart, Instacart, and Target, the integration with Kroger Precision Marketing supports Pacvue's vision of providing a holistic solution for advertising, marketing automation, and retail intelligence to help brands win across eCommerce platforms.
"We're excited to partner with Kroger Precision Marketing to unlock America's largest grocery retailer as a new advertising network to our clients. In an omnichannel world, it's important for brands to invest on the channels where their customers choose to shop," said Melissa Burdick, President of Pacvue.
About Pacvue
Headquartered in Seattle, Pacvue is the enterprise suite for brands, sellers, and agencies to manage their eCommerce business. Combining the power of holistic performance data with the tools needed to take recommended actions, eCommerce teams use Pacvue to programmatically manage their campaigns on Amazon, Walmart, Kroger, and other marketplaces in order to lower costs, grow share of voice, and increase sales. Supported by the expertise of eCommerce veterans, Pacvue is the leader in competitive insights, flexible reporting, and intelligent automation, and is consistently first-to-market, empowering teams to win in the future of eCommerce. For more information, visit http://www.Pacvue.com.
