Requirements give shelter residents best chance at breaking the cycle of homelessness by providing meals, transportation, hygiene facilities, and more
EVERETT, Wash., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,Pallet Shelter (Pallet), a public benefit corporation focused on ending unsheltered homelessness, announced five "dignity standards" that they will partner on with site operators, cities, and governments to ensure all Pallet villages give residents the support services necessary to break the cycle of homelessness. The standards ensure basic needs are met in the continuum of care by providing amenities like hygiene facilities, meals, transportation, safety, and other supportive services.
"Shelter alone does not end homelessness. Homelessness is a complex ecosystem of challenges of which lack of shelter is one," said Amy King, CEO, and founder of Pallet. "Basic supportive services must be available and accessible to meet each person's individual needs and circumstances—only then do we see a successful and sustainable transition out of homelessness."
Pallet's dignity standards are guided by the company's experience building nearly 100 villages across the U.S., employees with lived experience, and feedback from site operators and residents. While these standards have already been part of Pallet's agreements with local municipalities, they have not been declared officially until now.
Pallet seeks to provide collaborative partnerships to assist cities and service providers in meeting these standards for the benefit of all stakeholders. These services include partner referrals, best practices sharing, site identification, resource referrals, and advisory services.
"When we partner with organizations, we work closely to provide holistic support which means access to things like food and transportation. Over the years, we've had conversations with municipalities that are worried they won't be able to provide these services, yet we've always been able to find a solution. That's what sets us apart, we truly are your partner in this work, and we want every Pallet resident to be treated with dignity and cities to be successful in helping their neighbors find hope," said King.
Pallet's five dignity standards address access to:
Hygiene Facilities
Well-maintained toilets
Hand-washing stations
Showers
Laundry facilities
Meals
Clean, safe drinking water
Two-to-three nutritious meals per day
Safe and sanitary food storage
Support in signing up for food-based government benefits
Transportation
Villages located within one mile from an active public transportation hub or, access to shuttle services or other alternative transportation
Accommodations for those with disabilities who are unable to access general means of transportation
Safety
A focus on the personal safety of each resident by maintaining a zero-tolerance policy toward everything from violence to discrimination and harassment
Entry and exit pathways kept clear of personal property
Exterior fencing, locking gate/monitored entrances, and operable lighting
Shelter spacing approved by local fire authorities
24/7 staff to implement established safety measures
Supportive Services
Client-centric supportive services
Frequent, consistent, and transparent case management by trained staff
To learn more about Pallet, and its dignity standards, or to become a service provider, visit www.palletshelter.com.
About Pallet
Pallet is a Public Benefit Corporation working to end unsheltered homelessness, provide rapid shelter to those displaced by disaster, and give people a fair chance at employment. Our transitional shelter villages help bridge the gap from living on the street to finding permanent housing. Learn more at www.palletshelter.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.