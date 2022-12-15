Requirements give shelter residents best chance at breaking the cycle of homelessness by providing meals, transportation, hygiene facilities, and more

EVERETT, Wash., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pallet Shelter (Pallet), a public benefit corporation focused on ending unsheltered homelessness, announced five "dignity standards" that they will partner on with site operators, cities, and governments to ensure all Pallet villages give residents the support services necessary to break the cycle of homelessness. The standards ensure basic needs are met in the continuum of care by providing amenities like hygiene facilities, meals, transportation, safety, and other supportive services.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.