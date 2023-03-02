Equips cities with dignified, cost-efficient strategies backed by data and lived experience

EVERETT, Wash., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pallet Shelter (Pallet), a public benefit corporation focused on ending unsheltered homelessness, announced a new program, Pallet PathForward homelessness advisory services. PathForward will supply dignified and individualized support for cities and municipalities working to address and interrupt the unsheltered homelessness crisis.

