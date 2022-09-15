(PRNewsfoto/Paralyzed Veterans of America)

(PRNewsfoto/Paralyzed Veterans of America)

 By Paralyzed Veterans of America, Rep. Jim Langevin

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America yesterday honored Rep. Jim Langevin of Rhode Island with the Gordon H. Mansfield Congressional Leadership Award. Established in 2015, the award is presented to elected officials who demonstrate strong leadership and unwavering support for PVA's priorities in the areas of veterans health care and benefits and disability civil rights. 

