With 102 freshly signed deals and over 40% year-over-year growth, Entrepreneur Magazine's No. 1 bakery/cafe brand is poised to meet, if not exceed, its goal of 33 units opened in 2022, expanding to Florida, Hawaii, Maryland and more.
BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with 4,000 units worldwide including 110 in the United States, has seen significant growth in the first half of 2022. After a strong first half of the year, with a total of 102 new franchise agreements signed, the brand is continuing its expansion with the signing of a single-unit agreement to grow in Bellevue.
"We are thrilled to announce additional expansion within Washington. There's a tremendous amount of opportunity in the bakery café space," explained Mark Mele, chief development officer. "No one else is doing what we are on the same scale, and that's attracting a lot of attention. It's a really exciting time for us as we continue seeing growth through franchise expansion and year-over-year revenue numbers."
The Bellevue deal will bring the brand's first ever location in the state. The agreement was signed by Paul Liu, an Eastside resident and a second-generation restaurant owner who is pioneering the additional growth.
"When looking for the right franchise opportunity, Paris Baguette was the ideal fit because of its amazing product line, store design, and proven response from communities throughout the United States," said Liu.
Moving forward, the brand continues to eye the 1,000-unit mark within the states by 2030, and as it continues to grow, Mele explained that Paris Baguette seeks passionate franchisees interested in serving people in a welcoming neighborhood establishment.
"We want someone who is going to take the time to be present in their store and be caring with the staff so that everyone understands the most important person is the guest," he added.
Though the bakery market as a whole has become a nearly $12 billion segment, Paris Baguette continues to fill the void for high-quality, freshly made foods. Unlike many bakery concepts, which have shifted to soups, salads, and pre-made bakery items, Paris Baguette continues to offer a wide range of products produced in the café daily.
For franchisees looking to enter the bakery café space, the brand provides exceptional support without straying from its roots as a true bakery concept.
Paris Baguette is targeting several markets in 2022 and aims to sign 150 franchise agreements and open 33 units. Mele said target markets for the coming year include Washington, California, Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Maryland. He added that the brand will continue its development in New Jersey and New York and expand in some additional states in New England, including Connecticut and Massachusetts.
"We are on track to enter three new markets and open a total of 33 units by the end of 2022," said TJ Rogers, franchise sales manager. "Even throughout the pandemic, we did not shy away from opening additional units and exploring new markets. With great year-over-year revenue increases — a 42% jump from last year — and a persistent interest in the brand from franchisees and consumers alike, we expect nothing but a strong continued growth trajectory for the brand."
Paris Baguette is a bakery café franchise with more than 4,000 units across the globe. The brand first started franchising in the U.S. in 2015 and has since established 110 locations in markets across the country, making it one of the premier franchise opportunities in its category. Paris Baguette's primary mission, executed every day by its expert staff of bakers, cakers and baristas, is to share moments of joy with customers and help customers share moments of joy with their friends and family by providing world-class cakes, pastries, coffees, breads and other French-inspired bakery café fare. For more information, please visit https://parisbaguette.com/franchising/
