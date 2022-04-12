Diamond Parking locations across the Western United States and Western Canada will now offer ParkMobile's convenient, easy-to-use payment system.
SEATTLE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the #1 parking app in North America, has expanded their partnership with Diamond Parking, a multi-national corporation managing and operating parking facilities in the Western United States and Canada. As part of this partnership, ParkMobile will provide contactless payments in over 25 cities across Washington, Alaska, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Utah, and Western Canada. Through the expanded partnership, ParkMobile will now be available at 800+ Diamond Parking locations.
Currently, Diamond Parking locations in Spokane, WA, Coeur d'Alene, ID, San Diego, CA, and Boise, ID are live. Hundreds of locations in Western cities will launch in the coming months.
"After seeing the success of ParkMobile in our San Diego market, we're excited to further integrate the parking payment app and the Scan to Pay payment option into even more Diamond Parking locations across the US and Canada," says Ken Kime, Director of Operations for Diamond Parking. "Now, more customers will have a convenient and touchless solution to pay for parking from their mobile device."
ParkMobile has over 32 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, or can also be accessed on a mobile web browser via QR code or text message. To pay for parking using the mobile or web app, a user scans the QR code posted on signs around the parking lot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device.
"Our expanded partnership with Diamond Parking will help introduce ParkMobile to more of our newer markets across the Western United States," adds Jeff Perkins, ParkMobile CEO. "A goal of ours this year is to increase our userbase in that area of the country, including Alaska and Hawaii, so by partnering with Diamond Parking we will do just that."
About ParkMobile: ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities, as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.
ParkMobile Contact: Mark Lister, SVP of Marketing, mark.lister@parkmobile.io
Diamond Parking Contact: Stephanie Keller, Director of Marketing & Operations, Stephanie.Keller@DiamondParking.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parkmobile-expands-partnership-with-diamond-parking-to-offer-more-scan-to-pay-parking-payments-301523030.html
SOURCE ParkMobile
