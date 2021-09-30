SULTAN, Wash., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of World Farm Animals Day on Oct. 2, Pasado's Safe Haven is waiving adoption fees for goats, sheep, pigs, alpacas, turkeys, geese, ducks and more. Anyone who submits an adoption application on Oct. 2 and is approved will have adoption fees waived.
"Once victims of abuse or neglect, these farm animals are now waiting to find their forever home with someone who appreciates just how amazing and special they are, and the joy they can bring," said Stephanie Perciful, sanctuary director for Pasado's Safe Haven, the Pacific Northwest's largest animal rescue and rehabilitation organization. "There's no better time to bring one home than on World Farm Animals Day."
Many of the farm animals at Pasado's Safe Haven were abandoned after they'd been purchased or adopted as babies and outgrew their "cuteness." Others are survivors of the food production system. All have been treated for injuries or conditions sustained from abandonment and neglect and are now ready to live in peace with a forever family.
A few of the farm animals available at Pasado's Safe Haven include:
Betty and Gloria
These sweet sheep arrived at Pasado's Safe Haven emaciated and full of internal parasites due to severe neglect before they were seized from their owner. Betty and Gloria are favorites among sanctuary visitors and staff due to their sweet demeanor and gentleness with children. Betty has been known to fall asleep in her Caregiver's lap, and Gloria loves back scratches.
Larry, Curly and Moe
These three bonded alpacas were rescued from severe neglect where they had little to no interaction with humans. They've warmed up to the sanctuary caretakers, but they still prefer to be alone in their little herd. They spend most of their time together playing or exploring their enclosure. Larry tends to lead the way and chooses what the pair will do next, while Moe tends to be the shyer of the two and follows Larry's lead. He will wait until Larry says it is time for bed at the end of the day before he makes his way into their room for the night.
Violet
Violet is a happy potbelly pig who loves attention! When she sees her caregivers coming up to the yard, she will run as fast as she can, even if that means sprinting up from the bottom of the yard! In fact, she even has races with one of our Caregivers — running up and down the yard together.
For more information or to view additional farm animals for adoption, please visit pasadosafehaven.org/adopt/farm
Pasado's Safe Haven, the Pacific Northwest's leading animal sanctuary and rescue organization, is leading the fight against animal cruelty and works to create a world where every animal is protected. Our uniquely comprehensive approach to ending animal cruelty holds abusers accountable, provides sanctuary and rehabilitation to animals who have suffered from abuse/neglect, advocates for better laws to keep animals safe, and works to inspire people to grow their circle of compassion to include all animals. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram for daily updates on rescues as well as animals in our care or visit our website at http://www.pasadosafehaven.org.
