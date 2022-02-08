CHEHALIS, Wash., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For author Patty Howard, the words 'so much of our lives is influenced by how we see God' began a two-and-a-half-year journey of listening to God every morning with the expectation that He would speak. With social media as her pulpit and her friends as her congregation, Howard shared what God gave her every day and the Holy Spirit did the rest. In her debut book, "Meet Me in the Morning: Spirit Meets Social Media," she has gathered those meditations, originally posted on social media and compiled them into a devotional.
This daily devotional shows how scripture applies to real life, in real time and invites the reader to carry the ideas and insights beyond the page and into their daily life. Howard shares the inspiring meditations in the order she posted them on social media, encouraging self-reflection and discussion. She provides an entry for every day of the year including pages for Ash Wednesday, the Sundays of Lent, Holy Week, Easter, Pentecost and the Sundays of Advent. Howard highlights how these holy days are significant and should be observed no matter what date they fall on in a particular calendar year.
"I want people who read this book to see how God meets us when we make ourselves available to Him," said Howard. It is her hope that these daily meditations motivate, inspire, convict and convince readers that God sees them, knows them and loves them.
"Meet Me in the Morning: Spirit Meets Social Media"
Patty Howard taught high school English for nearly 30 years before leaving the education space to become a pastor. As she has trained for ministry, she has been challenged to be vulnerable with God and with trusted others, to grow and to allow herself to be formed into Christlikeness. She has two sons, two daughters-in-law and three grand dogs. Howard currently resides in Chehalis, Washington and is an associate pastor at Gather Church, where she serves the congregation and community. For more of Howard's daily meditations, please visit her Facebook page.
