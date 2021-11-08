TORONTO and WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PathFactory, the leading B2B Intelligent Content Platform, is pleased to announce the closing of a significant investment by Vertu Capital, Canada's preeminent private equity firm specializing in fast-growing global enterprise software providers.
The new investment comes as PathFactory accelerates the growth of its proprietary intelligent content platform, which leverages artificial intelligence and data to drive marketing content that delivers meaningful and measurable B2B sales and revenue. Vertu Capital, as PathFactory's majority owner, will deploy its deep domain expertise to support the company's global scaling at a pivotal point in the evolution of digital marketing.
"Traditional B2B digital marketing is on the cusp of a radical transformation as legacy tools are overtaken by intelligent systems that finally crack the code for converting marketing content to concrete sales," said Dev Ganesan, President and CEO of PathFactory. "PathFactory is uniquely positioned to lead the next advancement of B2B marketing, and we could not have picked a better partner than Vertu Capital to realize our global ambitions."
Recognized as one of North America's Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte and a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner, PathFactory partners with leading B2B service providers, including Oracle, Adobe, and 6sense, and integrates with others including WordPress and Salesforce to deliver personalized, contextually relevant marketing content at scale. Clients of its award-winning platform include Fortune 500 companies such as Oracle, Nvidia, Verizon, Honeywell, Adobe, HP, and Cisco Systems.
"PathFactory not only has a proven track record of success, but a clear launchpad to accelerate growth in a sector ripe for disruption," said Lisa Melchior, Founder, and Managing Partner at Vertu Capital. "At Vertu, we are very selective in the companies we partner with, and PathFactory checks all the boxes - with scalable proprietary technology and a best-in-class management team."
"PathFactory has developed an impressive and valuable intelligent marketing content platform capable of creating the kind of rich, relevant, and responsive customer journeys that the industry has been looking for," added Gil Nayot, Partner at Vertu Capital. "We look forward to bringing Vertu's experience, resources, and deep network to support PathFactory's ambitious growth plans."
In addition to Vertu acquiring its ownership stake, funds will be used to continue scaling the business, with specific investments in engineering and data science to extend the core platform as well as to expand sales and marketing efforts. Edison Partners, Hyde Park Venture Partners, and other prior investors will continue to have a minority stake in PathFactory. Houlihan Lokey served as the financial advisor to PathFactory.
ABOUT PATHFACTORY:
Leading enterprise and mid-market B2B companies use PathFactory's Intelligent Content Platform to accelerate nurture, improve win rates, and understand content performance by delivering intelligent content experiences and virtual events across the buyer's journey. PathFactory was named the inaugural Visionary CX ISV Partner of the Year award winner at the 2020 Oracle Markie Awards, recognized by Deloitte as one of North America's Technology Fast 500, and ranked #13 on the 2020 Growth List of Canada's fastest-growing companies. It was also named a Fall 2021 Content Experience Leader by G2, a 2019-2021 Top-Rated Content Marketing Software by TrustRadius, and a 2019 Cool Vendor in Technology Marketing by Gartner. Visit PathFactory.com to learn more.
ABOUT VERTU CAPITAL:
Vertu Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high potential, Canadian-headquartered global technology companies. Vertu partners with the management teams of market-leading and scaling companies to accelerate and support the next stage in their growth strategy. Founded by Lisa Melchior, former Managing Director with OMERS Private Equity, Vertu's partners have decades of global tech private equity experience with deep domain expertise in software and software-enabled business models. Vertu's team brings sector best practices, actionable value creation strategies and a deep network to optimize company performance through all phases of growth. For more information, please visit http://www.vertucapital.ca.
Media Contact
Cassandra Jowett, PathFactory, 416-304-9400 x809, cassandra@pathfactory.com
SOURCE PathFactory
