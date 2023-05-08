By Paul Gauguin

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- French Polynesia's two premier travel brands—Paul Gauguin Cruises, the award-winning leader in exploring French Polynesia and the South Pacific, and Air Tahiti Nui, the flagship carrier of French Polynesia —have come together during their shared 25th Anniversary year to provide prizing for all five nights' Prize Puzzle rounds during Wheel of Fortune's Fan Favorites week, May 8-12, 2023. 

