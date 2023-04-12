SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that Paul S. Gerding, Jr. has been elected managing partner of the firm's Scottsdale region—comprised of offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Spokane, Washington—effective April 1. He succeeds Mark Nethers, who has served in the position since 2017 and will return full time to his law practice. As regional managing partner, Gerding joins the firm's executive committee.

Gerding comments, "during my nearly two decades at Kutak Rock, I've watched the firm's service and value proposition distinguish us in the markets we serve. Arizona and Eastern Washington, while geographically disparate, are both growing, vibrant regions poised for opportunity. Our services are well-aligned for the influx of residents, new business and infrastructure growth these two areas are experiencing, and our attorneys possess the enthusiasm, experience and commitment to meet their communities' needs. I'm excited to help our attorneys connect talent to opportunity and I know Kutak Rock will play an essential role in helping our clients to grow and thrive."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.