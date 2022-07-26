Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

SEATTLE, July 26, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pavel Stepanov, CEO, and founder of Virtudesk, the nations leading virtual assistant company dedicated to serving small and medium-sized businesses to help them grow, including real estate agents and other business professionals, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

