SEATTLE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pavel Stepanov, CEO, and founder of Virtudesk, the nations leading virtual assistant company dedicated to serving small and medium-sized businesses to help them grow, including real estate agents and other business professionals, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Stepanov was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Pavel into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Pavel Stepanov has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Pavel Stepanov will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Stepanov will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"It is an honor to be recognized by Forbes as a business leader to join their credible council. I look forward to continuing my growth as a leader through the networking opportunities that the committee provides and to serving as a source of information for others in teaching them the tools to invest in that will impact growth, revenue, and employee retention," said Pavel Stepanov. "I feel that as business leaders, it is our responsibility to work together rather than separately to encourage, assist, and develop one another our companies. The Forbes Council provides the ideal playing field to do just that."
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
Virtudesk was founded in 2016 by Pavel Stepanov. Virtudesk is dedicated to serving small and medium-sized businesses to help them grow, including real estate agents and other business professionals on this year's Inc. 5000's fastest-growing company, ranking #1068.
