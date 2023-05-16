The latest version of ezACH direct deposit software allows customers to process payments to the government faster and more efficiently. Potential customers are encouraged to download and test drive at no cost or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.
TACOMA, Wash., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers considering a switch to ezACH direct deposit software from Halfpricesoft.com will be happy to know that along with the features for unlimited payments to employees and vendors, that businesses can also pay the government quarterly taxes with ezACH as well. At only $199.00 per installation (We offer discounts for multi user installations). See instructions below:
"Latest ezACH direct deposit software benefits employers by speeding up quarterly tax payments to the government to ensure payments are made on time." Says developer, Dr. Ge.
Cost-effective: ezACH is only $199.00 flat rate for a single installation to process unlimited deposits for unlimited companies. (Please check with the bank for the transaction fees that may be charged by the bank). Additionally, you can make EFTS payments using instructions below
Increased security: Direct deposit will reduce the risk of lost, stolen or damaged checks.
Quicker access to funds: ezACH Direct deposit ensures that funds are available in accounts immediately, giving quicker access to money.
Go Green: Direct deposit eliminates the need for paper checks and reduces the environmental impact of paper waste.
Convenience: With ezACH direct deposit, there is no need to go to the bank or wait for a check to clear. Funds are automatically deposited into your account on a specified date.
Time-saving: Direct deposit saves time for both employers and employees. Employees don't have to go to the bank to deposit paychecks, and employers don't have to spend time preparing and distributing paper checks.
ezAch Deposit Software — Affordable direct paycheck deposit for any business — 30-day trial
ezAch is priced at just $199 per single version installation, (additional cost for network version). The free download and the license key can be found
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
